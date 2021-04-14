BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 863,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

