BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $986,000 in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

SHYD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 5,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

