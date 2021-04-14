BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,151. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

