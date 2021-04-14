BFT Financial Group LLC Has $534,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 663,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

