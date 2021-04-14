BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.85 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $275.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.