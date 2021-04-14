BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in March

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.
