Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 618.20 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,404.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.