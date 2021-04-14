Berenberg Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.73 ($12.62).

E.On stock opened at €9.94 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.11. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

