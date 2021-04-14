Berenberg Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.73 ($12.62).

E.On stock opened at €9.94 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.11. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.