Berenberg Bank Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 290

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £456.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.88.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

