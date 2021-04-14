Berenberg Bank Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 290

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £456.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.88.
About Central Asia Metals
