Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 14,311 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $126.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

