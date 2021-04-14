Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. 93,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

