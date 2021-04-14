Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,926 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. 232,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

