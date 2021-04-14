Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $13.87 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,470.00 to $2,953.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,252.74. 29,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,085.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,837.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

