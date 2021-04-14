Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 90,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.34. 206,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

