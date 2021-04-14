BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 358.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,064 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BeiGene worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 155,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

BGNE stock opened at $300.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $136.48 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $5,316,225. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.