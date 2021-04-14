Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond updated its FY 2021

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

