BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY remained flat at $$91.70 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.