Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.66 ($96.07).

BMW opened at €88.34 ($103.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €81.23 and a 200-day moving average of €71.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

