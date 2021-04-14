Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $29.00 by Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $29.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $211,248,000 after buying an additional 214,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

