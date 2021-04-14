Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $22.10 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.