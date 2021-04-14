Barclays Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $265.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $243.29 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $246.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.