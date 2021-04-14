Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $21,032,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

