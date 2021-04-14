Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $73,000 Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

