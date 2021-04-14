Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,174 Shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of J. Alexander’s worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

