Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SINT stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.79. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

