Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KBNT opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kubient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07).

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

