Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,078,750. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

