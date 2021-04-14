Bank of America Begins Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

