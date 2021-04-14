Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,562 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

