Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Sleep Number comprises about 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $7,365,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock remained flat at $$123.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,330. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

