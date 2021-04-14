Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 486.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,801. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.70 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.