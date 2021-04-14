Ballew Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 107,226 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. 136,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

