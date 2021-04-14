Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 3,328 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. 761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,310. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $79.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

