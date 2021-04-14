Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 3,867 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 347.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.43.

ROKU stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.27. The stock had a trading volume of 108,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -461.50 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

