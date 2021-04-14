Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

