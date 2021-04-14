Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Badger Daylighting stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,552. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$24.02 and a one year high of C$46.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 57.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9846133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

