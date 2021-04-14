Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the March 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

AYRWF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 56,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,029. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.83).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

