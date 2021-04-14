AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.95 ($29.35) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €23.71 ($27.89) on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.25.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

