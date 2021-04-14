Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Avaya reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.22. 19,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

