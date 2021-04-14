Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 9,766.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 39.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.