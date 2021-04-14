Auctus Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $89,104.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00041498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

