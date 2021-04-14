Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.00

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.