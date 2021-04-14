Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

