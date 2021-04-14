Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $5,049,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 973,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. 131,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

