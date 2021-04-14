Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 2,516 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period.

REGL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. 36,239 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

