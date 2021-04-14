Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 88,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

