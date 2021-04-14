Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 685 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.48. 13,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

