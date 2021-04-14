Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Lowered to $1.85 at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
