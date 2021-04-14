Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Lowered to $1.85 at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

