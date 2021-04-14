Ascendiant Capital Markets Downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NYSE:GME opened at $140.99 on Monday. GameStop has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

