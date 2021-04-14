Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 82,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 564.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 290,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,183. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

